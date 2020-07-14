Baylor athletics sent out a corrected press release on Tuesday noting that it had 12 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week, not 11 as it originally listed in a Monday release.

Overall, Baylor athletics has seen 37 positive cases for COVID-19 thus far, 16 of which are active cases.

“We had a positive result that arrived shortly after our July 6 release which was mistakenly omitted from the count of new cases since last week (25 on 7/6), but it was included in our total number of positive cases. We apologize for the error,” Baylor said in the release.

Ex-NBA superstar Shaq assists stranded Florida driver

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A woman whose car was left stranded along a Florida interstate when her tire blew out got a little unexpected help from former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal, sheriff’s officials say.

O’Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, was traveling on Interstate 75 near Gainesville on Monday when he saw the woman pull onto the side of the road, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said on a Facebook post.

He stayed with the woman until deputies arrived at the scene.

In the video posted to Facebook, deputies thanked O’Neal for his assistance. The driver is heard telling deputies that the tire blew out, forcing her to pull over and that O’Neal stopped to help.

“He fist-bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Hey Basketball Cop Foundation you’re not the only one that knows Shaq.”

