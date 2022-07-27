 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor athletics launching NIL Marketplace

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades announced the athletic department's new NIL initiative on Wednesday.

Baylor athletics is looking to expand NIL opportunities for its athletes by partnering with Opendorse to form the Baylor Bears NIL Marketplace, which will launch Aug. 3.

The NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) Marketplace will offer a streamlined access point for organizations and individuals who would like to explore NIL collaborations with Baylor athletes, while remaining compliant with NCAA guidelines.

"We fully support student-athletes earning from their NIL in a way that appropriately recognizes the importance of inclusive opportunity, appropriate market valuations, and positively building one's brand,” Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said in a release.

Using Opendorse, all athletes can review and accept NIL deals, receive payments, disclose activities for compliance and auto-generate necessary tax documentation. Once deals are approved and completed, compensation at the agreed-upon amount is guaranteed. The Marketplace allows student-athletes to manage all communication within the secure Opendorse app.

