Baylor athletics reports 1 new positive coronavirus case

Baylor athletics reported just one new positive COVID-19 case since last week.

In Monday’s weekly release, Baylor announced that it currently has one active case out of 42 positive tests since the athletic department began publicly reporting cases on June 1.

After Baylor’s campus shut down in March due to the nationwide coronavirus outbreak, Baylor has gradually brought back athletes to campus since late May.

The reintroduction to campus began with football players for voluntary workouts followed by several other sports, including soccer, volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball and cross country.

Baylor will continue to release weekly COVID-19 updates as programs begin preparation for fall games.

The Baylor football team is still scheduled to play Mississippi on Sept. 6 at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Big 12 hasn’t announced whether it will cancel nonconference games after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced decisions to only play conference schedules.

