Baylor athletics reports 11 new COVID cases

Baylor athletics reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in its latest report on Tuesday. That marked its first instance of a double-digit increase in cases since mid-October.

Overall, the university reported that there are 12 active cases within the athletic department, seven of which are symptomatic. The active cases take into account reporting from all sports, and includes athletes who may not currently be on campus in Waco.

Baylor’s football team had 47 players, coaches and support staff out for the season finale against Oklahoma State last Saturday, though some of the absences were due to injuries and other factors besides COVID. Additionally, Baylor’s basketball team postponed games against Texas and Tarleton State due to the virus.