Baylor athletics reports 12 new COVID-19 cases
Baylor athletics reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

Baylor athletics reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, a sharp rise from last week.

Seven of the new cases are symptomatic while five are asymptomatic.

Last Monday, Baylor reported two new positive cases after consecutive weeks of nine new cases. Baylor has reported 75 positive COVID-19 cases since June 1. Twenty-nine cases are currently being monitored, which includes primary contacts.

Baylor doesn’t break down cases separately among sports in its weekly reports. With the fall semester beginning, Baylor has been on-boarding more student-athletes in recent weeks.

Baylor athletics competition will begin Sept. 11 with the soccer team hosting TCU at Betty Lou Mays Field. The Baylor football team’s season opener will be Sept. 12 against Louisiana Tech at McLane Stadium.

The Baylor volleyball team will open against Kansas in Lawrence with two matches scheduled for Sept. 25-26.

