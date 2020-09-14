Baylor athletics reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

The Baylor athletic department reported six new positive COVID-19 cases during the past week.
The cases include four symptomatic and two asymptomatic. Baylor is currently monitoring 23 cases, which includes primary contacts.
Baylor athletics has reported 88 positive COVID-19 cases since June 1. Baylor doesn’t break down COVID-19 cases specifically among sports in its weekly Monday press releases.
Sept. 19 — Baylor vs. Houston (11 a.m., Fox network)
Sept. 26 — Baylor vs. Kansas (6:30 p.m., ESPNU)
Oct. 3 — Baylor at West Virginia
Oct. 17 — Baylor vs. Oklahoma State (homecoming)
Oct. 24 — Baylor at Texas
Oct. 31 — Baylor vs. TCU
Nov. 7 — Baylor at Iowa State
Nov. 14 — Baylor vs. Texas Tech
Nov. 28 — Baylor vs. Kansas State
Dec. 5 — Baylor at Oklahoma
Ppd. — Baylor vs. Louisiana Tech
