Baylor athletics reports 7 new coronavirus cases, 52 total this summer

The Baylor athletic department reported seven new positive COVID-19 cases on Monday after a relatively low number of new cases during the previous two weeks.

The rise during the past week came after three new cases were reported on Aug. 3 and one new case on July 27.

Baylor now has eight active cases, including seven asymptomatic cases and one symptomatic case. Fourteen cases are currently being monitored, including primary contacts.

Baylor has now had 52 positive cases among athletes since June 1. Baylor doesn’t break down its cases by different sports in press releases, and not all athletes are currently on campus.

The Baylor football team began preseason practices Saturday in preparation for an uncertain season.

The Big 12 announced last week that it will revise its schedule from 12 games to 10. Each of the 10 teams will play nine Big 12 games and one nonconference game.

