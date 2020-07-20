Baylor athletics reports four new cases of COVID-19

Baylor athletics reported four new cases of COVID-19 since last week, bringing its overall case count since June to 41. However, those are the only four active cases, continuing a positive trend of recuperation.

The four cases are all symptomatic. Baylor noted in a press release that the new cases span multiple sports, and not all of the student-athletes are currently in Waco.

In all, Baylor is monitoring 28 cases, which includes primary contacts.

Since mid-June, when Baylor first began bringing athletes back to campus, the COVID case numbers have increased each week, from three to eight to 13 to 25 to 37 to 41. After two consecutive weeks of 12 new cases, this week’s increase of four also represented a positive change.

If all goes as scheduled, Baylor would resume athletic competition in August. The first scheduled 2020-21 sporting event for BU athletes is an Aug. 9 soccer scrimmage between Baylor and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Betty Lou Mays Field, which would mark the first Baylor sporting event since March.

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades told the Tribune-Herald on Friday that Baylor’s football opener with Ole Miss on Sept. 6 in Houston is still on tap to be played as of now.