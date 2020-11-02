Baylor athletics reports no COVID-19 cases

Baylor reported no positive COVID-19 cases throughout the athletic department in Monday's weekly release.
Baylor is only monitoring two cases, which includes primary contacts.
The positive cases in the Baylor athletic department have gone down every week since a high of 32 active positive cases were reported Oct. 12 following an outbreak in the Baylor football program following its trip to West Virginia on Oct. 3.
Baylor has had 139 positive cases in the athletic department since June.
