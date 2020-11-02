 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor athletics reports no COVID-19 cases
0 comments

Baylor athletics reports no COVID-19 cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Baylor reported no positive COVID-19 cases throughout the athletic department in Monday's weekly release.

Baylor is only monitoring two cases, which includes primary contacts.

The positive cases in the Baylor athletic department have gone down every week since a high of 32 active positive cases were reported Oct. 12 following an outbreak in the Baylor football program following its trip to West Virginia on Oct. 3.

Baylor has had 139 positive cases in the athletic department since June.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Baylor vs West Virginia Football Highlights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert