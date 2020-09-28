 Skip to main content
Baylor athletics reports one new COVID case
Baylor athletics reported one new positive COVID-19 case during the past week.

Baylor athletics currently has two active COVID-19 cases across all sports, including one symptomatic and one asymptomatic. Four cases are currently being monitored.

The athletic department has had 92 positive cases since June 11.

