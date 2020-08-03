Baylor athletics sees three new cases of COVID-19

Baylor’s athletic department reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Since June 1, Baylor has totaled 45 cases, but only eight in the past three weeks.
Two of the new cases are symptomatic, Baylor said in a release. Baylor has those three active cases plus seven in all that it is monitoring.
Baylor noted that the new cases cover multiple sports and not all the athletes are in Waco.
Since reporting consecutive weeks of 12 new cases in early July, Baylor has seen its number of positive cases shrink significantly. It reported four new cases on July 20 and just one new case on July 27.
