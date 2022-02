Baylor back in ESPN spotlight on 'College GameDay'

"ESPN College GameDay" will be at the Ferrell Center on Saturday, Feb. 26 for the Baylor-Kansas showdown with the tipoff set for 7 p.m., the network announced Saturday.

The one-hour "GameDay" show will begin at 10 a.m. live from the Ferrell Center, hosted by Seth Davis and featuring analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg. The game will be called by Dan Shulman, Bilas and Holly Rowe.

The Baylor men have welcomed the ESPN staple twice before, in 2011 against Texas and 2020 against Kansas. The Bears lost both of those games.

BU has also hosted the college football version of the show three times, most recently in 2019.

Tribune News Service contributed to this report.