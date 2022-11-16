Baylor baseball adds 13 to 2023 signing class

Baylor baseball head coach Mitch Thompson and his staff inked 13 players to their 2023 signing class. The Bears are bringing in six position players, five pitchers and a pair of two-way players, with 12 of the incoming signees hailing from Texas and one from The Netherlands.

“We are very excited to announce our early signing class,” said Thompson in a statement released Wednesday. "I want to first congratulate each of these young men and thank them for choosing our baseball program and this great University as the place they want to continue their education. I believe Baylor fans are going to truly enjoy watching these guys play over the next several years. We can't wait to see them all here in the green and gold.

"We feel strongly that we have addressed our needs and bolstered our roster at virtually every position on the field. This is a talented group of players that will have the opportunity to come in and compete early for us. We like the athleticism and versatility of the position players and believe these guys will play the game with great passion and energy. On the mound, we signed a bunch of strike throwers that can spin the baseball with good arm strength. We like their competitiveness and their ability to manipulate the baseball.”

The lone catcher in the class, Brayden Buchanan will arrive to Baylor as a four-year letterwinner at Vandergrift High School in Austin. Behind the plate, he caught 23 runners stealing and picked off another eight while at the plate he hit .361 with two home runs, 34 RBIs, 16 doubles, four triples and five stolen bases as a junior. Buchanan is a two-time All-District selection and a three-time Perfect Game Preseason Rawlings Texas Region All-American.

A utility player behind the plate and at first base, Dillon Lester is a three-year letterwinner at Deer Park High School in Baytown. Lester helped boost Dee Park to consecutive district championships in 2021 and 2022.

The lone righty hurler in the class, Stephen Sepulveda will make the move from El Paso to Waco after helping El Paso Americas High School to back-to-back bi-district championships. A 2022 first-team all-district pitcher and two-time All-City First Team selection, Sepulveda compiled a 9-1 record with a 2.13 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 64 innings pitched.

Baylor’s two-way signees are Waco’s own John Youens (LHP/OF) and Houston native Michael Herndon (LHP/OF). Youens won’t have to go far from Bosqueville after hitting .473 with 12 homers, 79 RBIs, 28 doubles, 14 triples and 58 stolen bases over his high school career with the Bulldogs. On the hill, he has recorded a 25-1 record with a 0.73 ERA and 229 strikeouts in 129.2 innings pitched over his career. He aided Bosqueville to a state semifinal appearance in 2021 and a regional final in 2022.

A three-year letterwinner at Concordia Lutheran, Herndon posted a .305 average with three home runs, 41 RBIs, eight doubles, three triples and eight stolen bases while tallying 22 strikeouts over 15 innings pitched as a junior. He helped push Concoradi to a district title and a state semifinal appearance in 2022.

The Bears will also welcome four more lefty hurlers in Cypress native Mason Green, Celina native RJ Ruais, Montgomery native Jackson Wilkerson and San Antonio native Jackson Elizondo.

Green threw 8.1 innings for Cypress-Woods High in 2021, posting a 2.52 ERA and 15 strikeouts, leading the team with 12.61 strikeouts per seven innings. Ruais posted an 11-1 record with a 1.37 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 71.2 innings pitched as a junior for Cy-Woods, earning 2022 District MVP and All-State picks by both the THSBCA and TSWA/Blue Bell.

A Colorado transplant, Wilkerson is a three-year varsity started and arrived to Lake Creek High for the 2022 season, helping LCHS to a district title and a state quarterfinal. He posted a 3-1 record with a 0.60 ERA and 97 strikeouts over 72 innings pitched. Elizondo arrives as a three-year letterman at Smithson Valley High School, posting a 9-1 record with a 2.07 ERA and 91 strikeouts over 61 innings as a junior in 2022.

A two-year letterwinner at Frisco Lone Star High School, infielder Chase Womack hit .280 with one home run, 23 RBIs and nine stolen bases as a switch hitter. He helped his squad to a district title and regional final while receiving first-team all-district honors.

Baylor collected three JUCO transfers in its class including McLennan Community College outfielder Ty Johnson. The Flower Mound native played under Thompson for the Highlanders as a freshman, hitting .333 with five homeruns, 34 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.