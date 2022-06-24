Baylor baseball adds Leverton as pitching coach

Baylor announced the addition of James Leverton as its new baseball pitching coaching on Friday.

Leverton comes to Baylor after a year as the pitching coach at Arkansas-Little Rock. Before that, though, he spent six years on staff with new BU head coach Mitch Thompson at McLennan Community College.

“I’ve known James for a long time, and I am certain he fits in perfectly to the vision of what we’re trying to accomplish,” Thompson said. “James is an excellent talent evaluator, a relentless recruiter, and an even better pitching coach on a day-to-day basis.”

Prior to his time coaching, Leverton played seven seasons in the minor leagues with the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins organizations, reaching as high as Triple-A. He played his college ball at Texas Tech, and was an eighth-round MLB draft pick in 2008.