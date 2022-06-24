 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor baseball adds Leverton as pitching coach

Baylor announced the addition of James Leverton as its new baseball pitching coaching on Friday.

James Leverton

James Leverton, shown here with the Miami Marlins organization in 2014, has been named Baylor's new pitching coach.

Leverton comes to Baylor after a year as the pitching coach at Arkansas-Little Rock. Before that, though, he spent six years on staff with new BU head coach Mitch Thompson at McLennan Community College.

“I’ve known James for a long time, and I am certain he fits in perfectly to the vision of what we’re trying to accomplish,” Thompson said. “James is an excellent talent evaluator, a relentless recruiter, and an even better pitching coach on a day-to-day basis.”

Prior to his time coaching, Leverton played seven seasons in the minor leagues with the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins organizations, reaching as high as Triple-A. He played his college ball at Texas Tech, and was an eighth-round MLB draft pick in 2008.

