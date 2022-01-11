 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor baseball adds McLean as director of player development
0 comments

Baylor baseball adds McLean as director of player development

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Baylor Texas A&M (copy)

Former Baylor infielder Steven McLean will rejoin the program as the Bears' director of player development.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

A former Baylor baseball player is returning to Baylor Ballpark in a support staff capacity, as the Bears have hired Steven McLean as the director of player development.

McLean played at Baylor from 2014-17, hitting .268 with 43 career RBIs and a .951 fielding percentage. He was a second-team all-conference infielder in 2016, when he hit a career-best .308 with 62 hits, 31 runs and 24 RBIs.

In his new role with Baylor, he’ll assist in all areas of the baseball program’s operation, and lead efforts with alumni relations and community engagement. McLean is married to former BU softball All-American Lindsey (Cargill) McLean, and they have a son, Emmett.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert