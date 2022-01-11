Baylor baseball adds McLean as director of player development

A former Baylor baseball player is returning to Baylor Ballpark in a support staff capacity, as the Bears have hired Steven McLean as the director of player development.

McLean played at Baylor from 2014-17, hitting .268 with 43 career RBIs and a .951 fielding percentage. He was a second-team all-conference infielder in 2016, when he hit a career-best .308 with 62 hits, 31 runs and 24 RBIs.

In his new role with Baylor, he’ll assist in all areas of the baseball program’s operation, and lead efforts with alumni relations and community engagement. McLean is married to former BU softball All-American Lindsey (Cargill) McLean, and they have a son, Emmett.