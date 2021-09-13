Baylor baseball adds new volunteer assistant

Staff report
Baylor’s baseball program has added Ben Breazeale as a volunteer assistant coach.
Breazeale comes to Baylor from Arkansas, where he served as a graduate assistant. He helped the Razorbacks reach a No. 1 national ranking and a 50-win season in 2021.
Breazeale played collegiately as a catcher at Wake Forest from 2014 to 2017, hitting .276 in his career with 16 home runs and 106 RBIs. He was a seventh-round pick of the Baltimore Orioles in 2017 and played four years of professional baseball before moving into coaching.
