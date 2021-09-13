 Skip to main content
Baylor baseball adds new volunteer assistant
NCAA Wake Forest Florida Baseball

New Baylor assistant Ben Breazeale played college baseball at Wake Forest.

 Matt Stamey, Associated Press file photo

Baylor’s baseball program has added Ben Breazeale as a volunteer assistant coach.

Breazeale comes to Baylor from Arkansas, where he served as a graduate assistant. He helped the Razorbacks reach a No. 1 national ranking and a 50-win season in 2021.

Breazeale played collegiately as a catcher at Wake Forest from 2014 to 2017, hitting .276 in his career with 16 home runs and 106 RBIs. He was a seventh-round pick of the Baltimore Orioles in 2017 and played four years of professional baseball before moving into coaching.

