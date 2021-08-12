Baylor baseball adds two more to 2022 roster

Baylor baseball has added two more newcomers to the mix — Texas A&M transfer Kobe Andrade and freshman pitcher Max Miller from Carlsbad, Calif.

Andrade is a left-handed pitcher and outfielder from Corpus Christi, Texas. He pitched just four innings out of the bullpen for A&M as a freshman in 2021. At Corpus Christi Memorial, he hit .533 as a senior with 18 RBIs. He’ll join the Bears as a sophomore.