Baylor baseball adds two more to 2022 roster
Baylor baseball adds two more to 2022 roster

Baylor baseball has added two more newcomers to the mix — Texas A&M transfer Kobe Andrade and freshman pitcher Max Miller from Carlsbad, Calif.

Andrade is a left-handed pitcher and outfielder from Corpus Christi, Texas. He pitched just four innings out of the bullpen for A&M as a freshman in 2021. At Corpus Christi Memorial, he hit .533 as a senior with 18 RBIs. He’ll join the Bears as a sophomore.

Miller, a 6-foot-3 right-hander, attended San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic before moving to Keller, Texas, for his senior year. In 2021, he was named to the Perfect Game Preseason All-America Team.

