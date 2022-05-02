 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor baseball announces Reid Brees Endowed Fund

Reid Brees

Baylor players, including Reid Brees (49), celebrate a College World Series win over Tulane 2005. Baylor announced the establishment of the Reid Brees Endowment Fund on Monday, supporting the baseball program.

 Eric Francis, Associated Press

Baylor baseball announced the establishment of the Reid Brees Endowed Fund on Monday.

The endowment will be a permanent endowment, with distributed funds used at the discretion of Baylor to support the baseball program. Support may include, without limitation, funds for equipment, travel, student-athlete experience and/or program enhancements.

“The Reid Brees Endowed Fund is the first of its kind to support Baylor baseball,” said Nick Florence, Baylor's associate athletic director for special gifts. “It’s special anytime an alum gives back, but is especially meaningful from a former letterwinner. ... We’re honored to be able to celebrate this gift and recognize Reid Brees.”

Brees, a member of the Baylor baseball team from 2002-05, was the starting leftfielder on BU’s 2005 College World Series team. He led the Big 12 in hitting during the 2004 conference season with a .404 clip.

Reid Brees and members of his family, along with his brother former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, were in attendance at last weekend's Baylor baseball series against Texas Tech.

