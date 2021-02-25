Baylor baseball awaits reunion with Aggies at Round Rock Classic

Since the dawn of time — or at least since the dawn of both universities — Baylor fans have wanted to beat Texas A&M, and vice versa.
With the Bears and Aggies in different conferences these days, such opportunities are increasingly rare. But the Baylor baseball team will get another crack at their old rival on Friday night when the teams battle at the Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond.
Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez, who is 1-3 in four past meetings with Rob Childress and A&M since arriving in Waco in 2016, said it didn’t take him long to realize how much Baylor fans want to beat the Aggies. For Rodriguez, though, he just wants his team to execute better than it did last weekend, when it dropped two of three season-opening games to UT Rio Grande Valley.
“You hear it (from the fans),” Rodriguez said. “Let’s be honest, we need to win all of our ballgames, and we’re going to do everything we can to win, just like they are. I know it brings something special to people when you have an opportunity to play A&M and beat them, but at the same time we have a lot of games ahead of us.
“And I need to make sure that we’re doing things right. And we have to do things right against really good teams. That’s what’s going to be great about this weekend is we’re going to get tested in a lot of different areas.”
Besides A&M, Baylor will also face Auburn on Saturday and Oklahoma on Sunday at Dell Diamond. It’s the Bears’ first foray to the Round Rock Classic, but a couple of the BU players compared it to the Shriners Hospitals for Children Houston College Classic. That event at Minute Maid Park served as probably the high-water mark of Baylor’s abbreviated 2020 season, as the Bears swept three wins from a trio of SEC foes in Missouri, LSU and Arkansas.
Simply put, you can’t help but get up for these kinds of games.
“I think we’re all really looking forward to it. It’s going to be really fun,” said sophomore pitcher Blake Helton, who will draw the starting assignment against the Aggies. “It’s going to kind of feel like Shriners last year. Everybody wants a shot at some big-name schools, and it’ll be good matchups.”
For Jared McKenzie, the trip to Dell Diamond will kind of be like hopping in Marty McFly’s Delorean, as it’ll take him back in time. Baylor’s second-year freshman centerfielder grew up in Round Rock, just 10 minutes from the ballpark. When he was in elementary school, he’d regularly show up for Round Rock Express games in the seventh inning, since that’s when they’d open the gates and let fans in for free. He suspects he went to two or three games a week when the Express were at home.
Then when he got a little older, he joined the team as a bat boy, thanks to a connection through a friend. McKenzie spent several years in that capacity and later as a clubhouse assistant. He met professional players like Josh Hamilton, Delino DeShields Jr. and Joey Gallo, and enjoyed picking their brains and getting to know them as people.
Of course, every job has its drawbacks.
“I got to be around them a lot, so being able to pick their brain was really neat. But the worst part — in game, bat boying is awesome. But as soon as that game ends, there’s so much stuff that you have to haul up those stairs in left field that it became tiring,” McKenzie said, cracking a wide smile. “But I wouldn’t trade it for anything. It was awesome.”
Led by McKenzie, who bashed six hits including his first two career home runs, the Baylor hitters looked locked in against the Vaqueros. The Bears hit .365 for the weekend and scored 20 runs. There were a few mishaps execution-wise that Rodriguez would like to see corrected, but it’s hard to complain too much about a 31-hit series.
The more pressing issue at present centers on the mound. Baylor does not lack for depth nor talent in its pitching staff, but the Bears weren’t especially sharp against UTRGV. They walked 11 batters and coughed up 16 runs en route to a 7.21 staff ERA.
Now, it’s early. And it’s worth noting that BU’s hurlers weren’t able to throw to live batters in the lead-up to the hastily-scheduled series in the Valley, because of the winter storm that swept through Texas. Nevertheless, Rodriguez wants them to take ownership of their mistakes and learn from them.
“Like I told our players, they need to take responsibility also, because they’re still playing baseball,” Rodriguez said. “It’s something they’ve done their whole life, so there’s not a lot of excuses when it comes to certain things. I thought we prepared them properly. Whether they executed it one way or the other, that was yet to be determined.”
The Aggies (2-3) aren’t off to the most blazing start, either. A&M dropped two of three to Xavier at Blue Bell Park last weekend, then split a pair of midweek games against Abilene Christian and Tarleton State. It’s still A&M, though. Rodriguez carries a heavy measure of respect for Childress and he expects a formidable challenge from the Aggies as well as 17th-ranked Auburn (5-0) and his Big 12 rival Sooners (2-2). The game against Oklahoma will not count in the Big 12 standings.
Rodriguez said he hopes his team will be ready — like it’s been in its past couple of college classic tournaments.
“When you’re playing tournaments like this, your awareness really heightens,” Rodriguez said. “It’s exciting, you’re playing against great teams in a good environment and it’s really fun. And that’s what you want to see out of your guys when you get into environments like this, your guys rise to the occasion. And I think our guys have done that the past couple years.”