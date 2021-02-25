Baylor baseball awaits reunion with Aggies at Round Rock Classic

Of course, every job has its drawbacks.

“I got to be around them a lot, so being able to pick their brain was really neat. But the worst part — in game, bat boying is awesome. But as soon as that game ends, there’s so much stuff that you have to haul up those stairs in left field that it became tiring,” McKenzie said, cracking a wide smile. “But I wouldn’t trade it for anything. It was awesome.”

Led by McKenzie, who bashed six hits including his first two career home runs, the Baylor hitters looked locked in against the Vaqueros. The Bears hit .365 for the weekend and scored 20 runs. There were a few mishaps execution-wise that Rodriguez would like to see corrected, but it’s hard to complain too much about a 31-hit series.

The more pressing issue at present centers on the mound. Baylor does not lack for depth nor talent in its pitching staff, but the Bears weren’t especially sharp against UTRGV. They walked 11 batters and coughed up 16 runs en route to a 7.21 staff ERA.

Now, it’s early. And it’s worth noting that BU’s hurlers weren’t able to throw to live batters in the lead-up to the hastily-scheduled series in the Valley, because of the winter storm that swept through Texas. Nevertheless, Rodriguez wants them to take ownership of their mistakes and learn from them.