Baylor baseball back at home against Texas State

Baylor baseball returns to Baylor Ballpark to open a nine-game homestand, kicking off with Texas State on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

The Bears (13-10) are trying to halt a four-game losing slide, after losing an extra-inning game to UT-Arlington last week followed by a weekend sweep by TCU in Fort Worth. But Baylor has been strong at home this season, with an 11-2 record in its own digs.

Texas State (11-14), in its second season under head coach Steven Trout, will be gunning for its first road win of the year in its seventh attempt.

The Bobcats will send right-hander Zeke Wood (1-1, 5.30) to the mound, while Baylor’s Brooks Helmer (0-0, 0.00) will get his first mound action of the year for the Bears. The third-year sophomore is still something of a mystery, with just 6.2 career innings to his credit.