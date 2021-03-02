 Skip to main content
Baylor baseball blanks Bearkats, 4-0
The Baylor baseball team notched a 4-0 victory over Sam Houston in the Bears’ home opener on Tuesday night at Baylor Ballpark.

The Bears used five pitchers to compile a three-hit shutout of the Bearkats. Logan Freeman started for Baylor, working the first two innings. He was followed by Jimmy Winston, Hambleton Oliver (who picked up the win), Ryan Leckich and Luke Boyd.

Baylor (3-4) broke a scoreless tie by rallying for three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Bears catcher Andy Thomas hit a home run over the wall in center field that scored Jared McKenzie and provided all the runs needed. Baylor added another tally in the sixth when Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo singled to drive in Kyle Nevin from second.

The Bears got an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth as shortstop Tre Richardson led off the inning with a homer down the left field line.

Baylor’s season continues on Friday with the opener of a four-game series versus Memphis at 6:30 p.m. back at Baylor Ballpark.

