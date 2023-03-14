The shoulder of his jersey slathered in Red Hot (Icy Hot but stronger), right-handed pitcher Will Rigney boosted Baylor to a 6-0 shutout over Rice Tuesday night at Baylor Ballpark.

In perhaps their best performance of the season, the Bears (6-11) strung together 10 hits while the pitching staff combined for 15 strikeouts and gave up just two hits in a speedy contest that lasted two hours and 21 minutes.

“It felt really good to get out there and just try to help the team win,” Rigney said. "I got to throw at Duke and it felt good and then had some ups and downs the next couple of weeks, so just getting back out there and being able to help the team is what I was doing and it felt good.”

Rigney (1-0) earned the win against the Owls (8-9) on 28 pitches, 17 of them for strikes, in a spotless pair of innings. It was the Waco native's first start since he was hurt facing Texas on April 22, 2022 and second outing of the season after pitching one inning in the series opener against Duke on Feb. 24.

The Bears took an early lead with three runs in the first and two in the second before capping off with an insurance run in the eighth. Baylor designated hitter Hunter Simmons, who went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, noted that the pitchers' execution was like a shot in the arm for the lineup, especially after Rigney's start.

“It really is just a confidence boost at the plate for all hitters, me included, when your pitchers are out there just shoving, dude,” Simmons said. “Will coming off a long term injury — five Ks, two innings — that really just got the offense going.”

The top of the order had bats glued to the ball as second baseman Kolby Branch picked up three hits, two runs and an RBI and rightfielder Gavin Brzozowski added two hits, a run and an RBI to back up Simmons.

The bottom of the order was not to be left out as second baseman Cole Posey went 2-for-4 with a run and leftfielder Ethan Calder tallied not only his first hit, but also his first RBI.

Bears head coach Mitch Thompson was glad to be on the other end of a five-run lead and said that the energy in the dugout is picking up as the team learns to communicate on a pitch-by-pitch basis.

“I want us to try focusing on winning one pitch at a time, being able to slow the game down,” Thompson said. “There are several ballgames that if we can get one more pitch, if we can make one more play, then the game turns out differently.”

Branch led off the game with a triple against Rice pitcher Mauricio Rodriquez (0-3), the ball zipping past the inside of leftfielder Guy Garibay Jr.'s glove. Brzozowski followed suit but in the other direction, driving an RBI triple to the right field corner to score Branch.

Brzozowski made the 90-foot trip home on an RBI single by Simmons who advanced to second on a hit-by-pitch to first baseman John Ceccoli before scoring on a sacrifice fly by catcher Zach Mazoch.

An inning later, Posey doubled to left field, continuing to make Garibay's night difficult, then beat the throw home on a Branch single up the middle. Branch made it to third on a Brzozowski single and scored on a line drive down the third-base line by Simmons.

Anderson Needham took over for Rigney in the third, going to full counts against five of the nine batters he faced, but coming out of his appearance with just two walks and one hit while striking out two.

Calder singled to left center in the bottom of the eighth inning to bring in Cortlan Castle, who came in to pinch run for Mazoch after a hit-by-pitch.

“Ethan's a guy that when we kept him, we really kept him because we knew that he could be a left-handed arm for us. We just don't have very many,” Thompson said of Calder, who's put in some innings out of the bullpen for the Bears.

“But he was actually probably recruited here more so as a hitter and he didn't get to hit all fall because he broke his hand. He's a guy that takes some pretty competitive at-bats in intrasquad games and takes pretty good BP, so we're looking for ways to try and find him some more swings and tonight felt like a good night to do it.”

Baylor will welcome Kansas State for the Big 12 opener this weekend, with game one slated for 6:30 p.m. Friday.