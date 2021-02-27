Baylor baseball bounces back to bash No. 17 Auburn, 12-6

ROUND ROCK — The baseball takes funny bounces sometimes. From Baylor’s perspective, this was a most beautiful bounce-back.
Baylor righted itself in a major way, pounding out 15 hits in a 12-6 romp over 17th-ranked Auburn on Saturday afternoon in the Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond. It marked quite the turnaround for the Bears (2-3), who had opened the event the previous night with a ragged, error-filled 12-4 loss to Texas A&M.
Centerfielder Jared McKenzie ignited Baylor’s blazing day at the plate by going 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs. A Round Rock native who formerly worked as a batboy and clubhouse assistant for the Round Rock Express, McKenzie looked right at home. He sent the second pitch of the game of the game and deposited it over the left-field fence and onto the grassy berm for a leadoff home run. Two innings later, he went opposite field again, this time for a two-run knock in almost the exact same place.
In both of Baylor’s wins this year, McKenzie has produced two-homer games.
“Overall I thought our offense did a good job yesterday and then today we continued doing that,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “Had a really good pitcher on the mound against us. Jared obviously leads it off with a home run and it just kind of gets everything going. Lets the offense relax a little bit and then everybody followed suit.”
It was a windy day at the ballpark, but Baylor seemed to navigate it well. It was the second straight loss to a Big 12 foe for Auburn (5-2), as Oklahoma rallied for a 4-3, 10-inning win over the Tigers on Friday.
The Bears gave fits to Auburn starting pitcher Richard Fitts, tagging the junior right-hander for nine hits and seven runs in his 4.1 innings of work. Up and down the lineup Baylor delivered quality at-bats, and Kyle Nevin (3-for-5), Esteban Oquendo-Cardoza (2-for-5, 2 RBIs), Jack Pineda (2-for-4, 2 runs) and Antonio Valdez (2-for-3, 2 RBIs) joined McKenzie with multi-hit outings.
“Everybody did a great job competing at the plate, forcing the ball in play, and getting some key RBIs, some good swings with guys in scoring position,” Rodriguez said. “I thought they made some pretty good adjustments as the game went on. That was really, really good to see.”
Tyler Thomas didn’t need all the run support he received, as he supplied Baylor with a sturdy starting effort on the mound. The left-hander opened with three scoreless frames, and used the strikeout to his advantage. He caught the Tigers’ Bryson Ware looking to end the fifth inning and put an exclamation point on his outing.
Thomas (1-0) pocketed the victory by allowing four hits and only one earned run in five innings, striking out three and walking two.
“Tyler Thomas did a phenomenal job of getting us deeper into the game, giving us a good chance to win,” Rodriguez said. “I know he did the same thing last week. Just did a really good job of minimizing walks, keeping hitters off balance, being able to command both sides of the plate with his stuff. That was really good to see, and then Jimmy Winston coming in in relief did a really good job for us.”
Winston, who started the series finale last weekend at UT Rio Grande Valley, worked three innings, walking three and striking out three while allowing one run. The BU pitchers still had some issues offering free passes to first, walking nine Auburn hitters on the day as all four pitchers who saw action for the Bears issued at least two walks.
Baylor built a 12-2 lead through six innings, but Auburn made things mildly interesting at the end. The Tigers scored a run off Winston in the eighth, then drilled sophomore Travis Hester for three runs in the bottom of the ninth. Tigers third baseman Tyler Miller tagged a two-run triple to right and Kaon Howell followed with a hard-hit, run-scoring infield single.
Logan Freeman entered for the Bears at that point, needing only one out to close the book on the Tigers. It wasn’t exactly the cleanest path, but Freeman got there. He allowed a stolen base and a pair of walks before finally striking out Garrett Farquar for the final out.