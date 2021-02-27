Baylor baseball bounces back to bash No. 17 Auburn, 12-6

“Tyler Thomas did a phenomenal job of getting us deeper into the game, giving us a good chance to win,” Rodriguez said. “I know he did the same thing last week. Just did a really good job of minimizing walks, keeping hitters off balance, being able to command both sides of the plate with his stuff. That was really good to see, and then Jimmy Winston coming in in relief did a really good job for us.”

Winston, who started the series finale last weekend at UT Rio Grande Valley, worked three innings, walking three and striking out three while allowing one run. The BU pitchers still had some issues offering free passes to first, walking nine Auburn hitters on the day as all four pitchers who saw action for the Bears issued at least two walks.

Baylor built a 12-2 lead through six innings, but Auburn made things mildly interesting at the end. The Tigers scored a run off Winston in the eighth, then drilled sophomore Travis Hester for three runs in the bottom of the ninth. Tigers third baseman Tyler Miller tagged a two-run triple to right and Kaon Howell followed with a hard-hit, run-scoring infield single.