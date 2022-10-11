Baylor baseball breathing new air

The atmosphere at Baylor Ballpark on the second day of fall practice is relaxed yet eager. It’s a stark contrast to the tension that radiated from the Bears’ dugout through most of last spring.

And although Baylor’s new head coach Mitch Thompson will have some difficult decisions to make in the next few weeks in terms of who will still be wearing the green and gold when winter comes around, he’s just glad to finally have the team all together.

“We’ve been champing at the bit for several weeks now trying to get the date to hurry up and get here so we can get these guys out here and start together as a team,” Thompson said. ”Individual workouts have been good. The guys are working hard we’re getting after it.”

The fall brings an air of opportunity not only for the coaching staff and the new collection of players drawn to Baylor by Thompson’s “homecoming” but also for the handful of holdovers from last year’s squad.

Less than half of the current roster is made up of returners, but according to fifth-year righty Blake Helton, the old guys are welcoming the new additions.

“It’s a huge change after being here for four years,” Helton said. “Most everybody on the team every year is a returner, and to have more newcomers than returners this year is definitely a change, but it’s one that the returners have really embraced. And we love all the new guys. It’s bringing new competition like we’ve never had before. I think our team is going to be a lot better for it.”

Helton will be looking to take a major leadership role on this new young squad and he won’t be the only one. Sophomore catcher Cort Castle, who celebrated his 20th birthday on Tuesday, has also been working all summer on growing his leadership skills in the clubhouse and behind the plate.

“I want to get better at being a leader,” Castle said. “Last year, I was a freshman, this year I’m a sophomore, so I think if I can help develop those communication skills. That’s something I individually want to work on and as a team if we can continue to build this positive culture and bring energy every single day and stack one good day on top of another I think will be really, really good if we can do that.

“I think all the good catchers, especially the ones that are here previously, are really good at being a leader, really good at communicating. So if I can work on that skill and help develop that, that’s really something I want to work on.”

Helton, Castle and the rest of the returners won’t be carrying the load alone. Thompson and company took advantage of the transfer portal to load up on experience, including bringing on Georgetown native Cole Posey, who’s always dreamed of playing for the Bears.

“Baylor is definitely full circle for me,” Posey said. “My whole family graduated from Baylor. We’ve had season football tickets since 2011. I’ve grown up in Waco. It’s like a second hometown to me. It’s where I always wanted to be.”

Posey earned a degree from the University of New Mexico after spending a year at Boise State and still holds two years of eligibility. The infielder hit .280/.415/.465 in his two years with the Lobos, posting 42 hits, 20 RBIs, 28 runs, four homers, three stolen bases and 71 total bases. Although he’s a new face, he’s also hoping to be someone his teammates can look to.

“I’m balancing like being that new guy and that older guy,” Posey said. “It’s a little bit odd, but the reception has been awesome. I’ve been so thankful that the coaches have leaned on me a little bit. And I really felt like I’ve been able to kind of take that and run with it and do my best job leading these other guys.”

While the vibe was as chill as could be Tuesday at the ballpark, the reality of the situation for many of the players there was still evident. At least a third of them won’t be sitting in the dugout by the time Thanksgiving comes around. Leadership is only one piece of what it will take to build a team and a program.

“We’ll be better because we’ll know each other,” Thompson said. “We’ll know what’s important to us. As coaches we’ll know the players. We’ll know what they’re able to do, who can do what, who can play what position for us. We’re going to try and get as much of it figured out as we can while we continue to improve.”