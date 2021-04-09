Baylor baseball chase away stingy Wolf with five-run rally, 6-3

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We hit balls hard all night, it was just a matter of them falling or not,” Nevin said. “We know our bats will wake up at some point in the game. It’s just a matter of time, strung a couple together, and put a good inning together.”

Entering Friday night’s series opener, Baylor stood atop the Big 12 with a .307 team batting average.

But most of the team’s averages were padded against teams outside the Big 12.

The Bears continued to struggle against conference pitching much of the night. Wolf had it going, and appeared to be cruising toward a Friday night shutout much of the night.

“When you’re facing a guy like Jackson Wolf, he’s going to get ahead of you,” Rodriguez said. “He’s 6-foot-7, he’s reaching way out front, the ball’s getting on you really quick, and he’s got good velocity and really good command. So he’s getting ahead of our hitters, and our guys are going, ‘OK, one of the first two pitches we’re going to have to lay a good swing on something.’ And there were times we did and times we didn’t. But the biggest thing is that we continue to put pressure on the defense and found a way to get some hits.”