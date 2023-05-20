It was a tough season overall for the Baylor baseball team, but the Bears closed it out nicely.

Baylor completed a series sweep of nonconference foe Cal State-Bakersfield on Saturday. The Bears first finished off a game that was suspended from Friday night due to weather with an 11-2 rout, and then won the season finale, 5-2.

Baylor finishes off the season with a 20-35 record in Mitch Thompson's debut year as skipper. The Bears will not compete in next week’s Big 12 tournament.

Saturday’s first game was highlighted by some solid pitching from fifth-year right-hander Blake Helton, who worked five innings and gave up one earned run to pick up the win, his first of the 2023 season. Kolby Branch went 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs, while Gavin Brzozowski went 2-for-3 and three RBIs. Cole Posey scored two runs, including a steal of home plate.

In the second game, the Bears put up all five of their runs in the first inning to sail to the win. Will Rigney started and worked four innings, striking out six. Ethan Calder (3-0) notched the win in relief.

Posey and Casey Sunseri both banged out a pair of hits to lead the team at the dish.