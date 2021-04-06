Baylor baseball comeback thwarts UTA, 7-6

The Baylor baseball team climbed out of an early deficit and defeated Texas-Arlington, 7-6, on Tuesday night at Baylor Ballpark.

Baylor’s Tre Richards doubled down the left field line, driving in Chase Wehsener for the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

That capped a comeback in which the Bears erased a 6-1 UTA lead.

Wehsener and Jared McKenzie each hit solo home runs in the bottom of the fifth, then Andy Thomas doubled to score Tre Richardson, cutting the Mavericks’ lead to 6-4.

Baylor tied the game in the bottom of the sixth when Downey scored on a ground out by Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo and Kyle Nevin scored on a single by McKenzie.

Bears relief pitcher Ryan Leckich entered in the seventh inning and pitched 1 2/3 to earn the win. Luke Boyd sat the Mavericks down in order in the ninth for the save.

Baylor (18-10) returns to action when it hosts West Virginia in a Big 12 series that begins Friday at Baylor Ballpark.