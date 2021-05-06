Baylor baseball dealing with COVID-19 absences as team resumes Big 12 play

It doesn’t mean that a series loss is imminent, but the Baylor baseball team’s return from its finals break has already hit a snag.
Baylor head coach Steve Rodriguez said Thursday that the Bears are dealing with some COVID-19 issues entering this weekend’s series with Kansas State at Baylor Ballpark. Rodriguez didn’t reveal the identities of any players who will miss time or the number of players who will be out, citing privacy concerns. But the team won’t have its full arsenal at its disposal as it tries to win its fourth straight Big 12 series.
Asked if the program came close to having to cancel this matchup, Rodriguez said, “I don’t really want to get into that, but we’re playing. We’re playing.”
While Rodriguez avoided naming names of any of the missing in action, Baylor has announced that its pitching rotation for the weekend will be senior Hayden Kettler on Friday, followed by freshman Cam Caley on Saturday and sophomore Blake Helton in Sunday’s finale. So it can be inferred that ace left-hander Tyler Thomas (5-2, 2.05 ERA) won’t be available.
Such moments are exactly why the NCAA lifted the old 35-player roster cap for the 2021 season.
“That’s one great thing, the expanded roster definitely helps,” Rodriguez said. “For us, we told our guys that there would be moments like this. I thought we’ve done an amazing job throughout the fall, throughout our spring, managing it really well. Whether it was during finals or in study groups, whatever it is, whatever happens happens.
“For us, we’ve explained it to our guys. Everybody needs to be ready at any moment, because things like these can happen. It’s unfortunate, but at the same time it’s an opportunity for someone else.”
Baylor (27-13 overall, 7-8 Big 12) hasn’t played since a 14-0 run-rule bloodletting of Prairie View A&M on April 27. The weekend before that, the Bears snatched two wins in three tries over Texas Tech at Lubbock for their third straight conference series victory, putting themselves in good shape for an NCAA tournament berth for the fourth straight season.
Rodriguez said while it may be tempting to glance at the various bracketology projections to see where Baylor might land in the NCAA field, it’s far more important for the Bears to keep their gaze fixed on the next pitch.
“It’s pretty simple. If you play well, all of those things kind of fall into place for you,” Rodriguez said. “It doesn’t really do any good if you go and pay attention to a lot of those things and you don’t play well. That’s why they call it a projection. We don’t know what’s going to happen. So, we have to go out and take care of our business and we’ll deal with all that other stuff as it comes.”
With classes and final exams finished for the semester, the Bears have entered their favorite portion of the season. They’re not getting paid, but they might as well be pro ballplayers at this point. Show up, play ball – that’s the to-do list.
“I’ll be honest, I think that’s most player’s dream, to wake up every day and know that I’ve got to go to the field and practice and work out and that’s it,” said Kettler, who will take over for Thomas as the Friday starter this week. “I think we’re all here as student-athletes, but all of us are here because we’re playing baseball and we love playing baseball. So, it’s fun to be able to really focus on baseball, and I think it also helps with the energy on the team. Everybody’s kind of like tired from finals and tired with school going on. But, just to come out here and have a fresh day of just baseball is pretty awesome.”
Since getting swept at TCU March 26-28, the Bears have surged, going 14-3 in their past 17 games. That sterling run of excellence coincided with freshman Tre Richardson and sophomore Jack Pineda swapping places in the field. Richardson moved from shortstop to second base, while Pineda took over at short. Both have looked comfortable at their new spots, and they’ve continued to produce at the plate, as Pineda is hitting .323 while Richardson’s 29 RBIs rank second on the team to Andy Thomas (44).
“That was a real punch in the mouth getting swept (at TCU) the way we did. That was not fun,” Richardson said. “But, I think getting down here and knowing that we have to change some things to get where we want to go to, I think that was the biggest point. And we’ve taken off since then. As long as we’re all confident in our abilities, I think that was the biggest thing.”
Bear Facts
Kansas State will send right-hander Connor McCullough (4-2, 4.17 ERA) to the hill for the opener, followed by left-hander Jordan Wicks (5-2, 3.36) on Saturday and righty Kasey Ford (4-0, 1.59) in Sunday’s finale. … The Bears have won their past two series with the Wildcats. … Baylor has proven stingy at the friendly confines of Baylor Ballpark this season, with a 20-3 home record.