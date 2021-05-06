Baylor baseball dealing with COVID absences as they resume Big 12 play

“I’ll be honest, I think that’s most player’s dream, to wake up every day and know that I’ve got to go to the field and practice and work out and that’s it,” said Kettler, who will take over for Thomas as the Friday starter this week. “I think we’re all here as student-athletes, but all of us are here because we’re playing baseball and we love playing baseball. So, it’s fun to be able to really focus on baseball, and I think it also helps with the energy on the team. Everybody’s kind of like tired from finals and tired with school going on. But, just to come out here and have a fresh day of just baseball is pretty awesome.”

Since getting swept at TCU March 26-28, the Bears have surged, going 14-3 in their past 17 games. That sterling run of excellence coincided with freshman Tre Richardson and sophomore Jack Pineda swapping places in the field. Richardson moved from shortstop to second base, while Pineda took over at short. Both have looked comfortable at their new spots, and they’ve continued to produce at the plate, as Pineda is hitting .323 while Richardson’s 29 RBIs rank second on the team to Andy Thomas (44).