Baylor baseball doesn't make NCAA field, though would be alternate if necessary

For the first time since 2016, the Baylor baseball team was left out of the NCAA tournament field.
And yet the Bears still have a path to an NCAA regional, even if it’s an unlikely path. It is 2021, after all.
The NCAA field was revealed Monday, and the Bears — who lost seven of their final 10 games to close the season — didn’t make the cut among the top 64. It marked the first year since Steve Rodriguez’s debut season at Baylor that the program didn’t make an NCAA regional, ending a run of three straight appearances from 2017-19. In 2020, of course, there was no NCAA tournament due to COVID-19.
Given its finish to the season, Baylor looked like the definition of a bubble team entering the selection show. Once the field was announced on Monday on ESPN2, the committee revealed the first four teams out, with Baylor topping that list, essentially as the No. 65 team overall. That means that if any team in the field were forced to withdraw due to COVID-19 issues within the first 24 hours after the bracket announcement, Baylor would be the pinch-hit replacement for that team.
Baylor faced some illnesses and injuries at the end of the season that ultimately doomed the Bears’ chances of drawing one of the NCAA’s at-large bids. The Bears were without starting pitchers Tyler Thomas (COVID protocols) and Blake Helton (arm injury) for the Big 12 tournament, where the Bears lost a pair of games to Texas Tech and Kansas State. First baseman Chase Wehsener also missed seven games near the end of the season due to health and safety protocols.
Baylor finished 31-20 overall, the program’s fifth straight winning season counting the 10-6 mark of the abbreviated 2020 campaign. But the Bears faded late in Big 12 play to finish 11-13 in the conference, their first losing Big 12 record since going 10-14 in Rodriguez’s debut season in Waco in 2016.
According to WarrenNolan.com, which tracks college baseball RPI, Baylor owned the 44th RPI in the country. That actually surpassed several teams that made the cut, including Florida State (45th), Maryland (59th) and Michigan (89th).
The Big 12’s top three teams — Texas, TCU and Texas Tech — not only landed one of the 16 host spots for the NCAA regional round, but the Longhorns, Frogs and Red Raiders were also announced as Top 8 national seeds as well. That means if they get through the NCAA’s opening weekend, they’d host in the Super Regional round.
However, despite that measure of respect for the Big 12, the conference landed only one other team in the field. Oklahoma State is the No. 2 seed at the Tucson Regional hosted by No. 5 overall seed Arizona.
The top eight national seeds were No. 1 Arkansas, No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Tennessee, No. 4 Vanderbilt, No. 5 Arizona, No. 6 TCU, No. 7 Mississippi State and No. 8 Texas Tech. The other hosts include Louisiana Tech, Stanford, Ole Miss, East Carolina, Florida, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Oregon. The Gamecocks are actually the No. 2 seed in their hosted regional, as Old Dominion is the No. 1 seed in Columbia.
Assuming that Baylor doesn’t make the NCAA field as an alternate, the Bears will turn the page to 2022. They’ll lose some all-conference stars like catcher Andy Thomas and closer Luke Boyd, but they also relied on a lot of young stars like centerfielder Jared McKenzie and infielders Tre Richardson and Jack Pineda who should help form the nucleus of next year’s squad.