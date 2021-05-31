Baylor baseball doesn't make NCAA field, though would be alternate if necessary

For the first time since 2016, the Baylor baseball team was left out of the NCAA tournament field.

And yet the Bears still have a path to an NCAA regional, even if it’s an unlikely path. It is 2021, after all.

The NCAA field was revealed Monday, and the Bears — who lost seven of their final 10 games to close the season — didn’t make the cut among the top 64. It marked the first year since Steve Rodriguez’s debut season at Baylor that the program didn’t make an NCAA regional, ending a run of three straight appearances from 2017-19. In 2020, of course, there was no NCAA tournament due to COVID-19.

Given its finish to the season, Baylor looked like the definition of a bubble team entering the selection show. Once the field was announced on Monday on ESPN2, the committee revealed the first four teams out, with Baylor topping that list, essentially as the No. 65 team overall. That means that if any team in the field were forced to withdraw due to COVID-19 issues within the first 24 hours after the bracket announcement, Baylor would be the pinch-hit replacement for that team.