The Baylor baseball team fell, 11-2, to Mercer in the series opener Friday night at Baylor Ballpark.

BU’s two runs came in the third inning on home runs by infielders John Ceccoli and Kolby Branch. Branch led Baylor at the plate, going 2-for-4.

Baylor was without head coach Mitch Thompson, who was attending a family member’s funeral out of state. Director of operations Darin Thomas served as acting head coach in his absence.

Fifth-year starter Blake Helton took the loss, giving up eight runs, five earned, on 10 hits and a walk, while striking out eight over 5.1 innings. Brett Garcia took over for 2.2 innings, allowing three runs, all earned, on two hits and three walks while striking out six. Adam Muirhead closed with a scoreless ninth, striking out two.

Mercer got on the board with three runs in the second inning and extended its lead to 5-0 with two in the top of the third. Baylor pulled back within three in the bottom of the inning but that was it. Mercer scored two more in the fifth and added one in the sixth before sealing the deal with three in the eighth.

Mercer starter Josh Harlow got the win on the mound, giving up two runs on three hits and three walks, striking out four. Outfielder Eric Toth went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two home runs.

The series will resume at 2 p.m. Saturday. Mason Marriott (0-1, 3.68) will get the starting nod for Baylor, opposite Mercer right-hander Ryan Lobus (1-1, 2.70).