Baylor baseball faces Rangers' instructional league team Thursday
Baylor baseball faces Rangers' instructional league team Thursday

Baylor’s Jared McKenzie and the Bears will get a chance to face pro ballplayers when the Texas Rangers' instructional league team visits Baylor Balllpark Thursday.

 Baylor Athletics photo

What a way to kick off the fall for Baylor baseball, which will face the Texas Rangers’ instructional league team at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Baylor Ballpark.

A 43-man roster will represent the Rangers for their tour of college teams across the state, which has included stops at Texas Tech and Dallas Baptist before coming to Waco. The Red Raiders defeated the Rangers, 14-11, on Monday in Lubbock, then the Patriots and Rangers tied 6-6 on Tuesday in Dallas. The Rangers will close the tour at TCU on Friday.

The Rangers IL team is managed by Carlos Cardoza, the older brother of Bears third baseman Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo. This will be the first time the two have faced off against each other on the diamond. Family from Puerto Rico will be in attendance.

The game is free and open to the public.

Baylor

