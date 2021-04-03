Baylor baseball finishes off four-game sweep of N.C. A&T

The Baylor baseball team finished off a four-game sweep of North Carolina A&T with a 7-3 victory on Saturday at Baylor Ballpark.

The Bears (17-10) established a 5-1 lead through the first five innings, then held back a brief Aggies rally.

Baylor starting pitcher Hayden Kettler (3-1) worked eight innings, inducing 12 fly outs and 10 ground outs on his way to the win.

The Bears scored in six of the first seven innings, taking the lead for good in the bottom of the third. Jack Pineda doubled to bring home Jared McKenzie, putting Baylor in front, 2-1, then Tre Richardson singled to score Pineda.

Baylor added single runs in every inning from the fourth through the seventh. Pineda led the way for the Bears offense as he went 3-for-5 with 2 RBIs.

Earlier in the weekend, Baylor shut out North Carolina A&T in the first two games of the series, then added a 7-1 victory in the nightcap of a doubleheader on Friday.

The Bears’ season continues when they host Texas-Arlington at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.