Baylor baseball flashes pop, but splits opening doubleheader

The Bears started flashing their fences-clearing pop in the third. After a leadoff single from Antonio Valdez, third baseman Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo turned on starter Kevin Stevens’ offering and roped it over the right-field fence to push BU to a 2-1 lead. Baylor wasn’t done, though. McKenzie and Nevin banged out singles, and then catcher Andy Thomas laid a sweet swing on Stevens’ pitch and sent it skyward to right for a three-run homer and a 5-1 advantage.

Generally speaking, early in the season the pitchers tend to be ahead of the hitters, but Baylor’s sluggers looked plenty locked in. McKenzie, the second-year centerfielder out of Round Rock, ripped his first career round-tripper in the top of the fourth, tagging a two-out solo shot to left. And if one is good, two must be better, right? In the fifth, McKenzie added a three-run blast for his second homer of the day.

For the day, McKenzie went 6-for-11 with the two homers, four runs and five RBIs.

But McKenzie was hardly the only one in on the fun at the plate. Baylor punched 18 hits in all, as every starting position player picked up at least one. Thomas drove in five runs, as he also had a two-run double to go with his three-run jimmy jack. Jack Pineda went 3-for-6 in the two-hole. Valdez, Thomas, Tre Richardson and Chase Wehsener had two hits apiece.

Helton gave up five hits and four runs in 3.2 innings in his starting stint, walking one and striking out none. Hambleton Oliver recorded four outs in relief and picked up the win. Freshman Zac Childers yielded three runs in an inning of work to follow up Oliver, while Jacob Ashkinos hurled three scoreless innings to pick up the save.