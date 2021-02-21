Baylor baseball flashes pop, but splits opening doubleheader

EDINBURG, Texas — Bring on the thaw. Baylor’s baseball team definitely didn’t suffer from a power outage.
Even still, there was a little bit of light and a little bit of darkness.
The Bears clubbed five home runs in splitting a season-opening doubleheader over Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Sunday at the UTRGV Stadium. Jared McKenzie smacked a pair of bombs to spur Baylor to a 12-7 victory in the opener. But then in the second game, Baylor’s bullpen squandered an 8-0 lead in a 9-8 loss to the Vaqueros.
Baylor (1-1) will wrap up the series with a single game at 1 p.m. Monday.
The Bears positioned themselves nicely for a potential sweep when they grabbed an 8-0 lead after four-and-a-half innings of Game 2. But Vaqueros leadoff batter Spencer Serven began serving up some sweet swings at the plate to propel his team back in a big way.
In the bottom of the fifth, Serven’s two-run home run off of Tyler Thomas broke up the BU starter’s bid for a shutout. Two innings later, it was Serven who sparked a six-run rally when he singled in DeAndre Shelton. BU reliever Travis Hester couldn’t stop the bleeding, as Coleman Grubbs added a two-run single and Andy Atwood bashed a three-run bomb later in the inning to tie the game at 8.
Baylor looked to be in good shape to bounce back in the eighth when Kyle Nevin reached on a two-out error and then Andy Thomas followed with a single through the right side. But pinch runner Jacob Schoenvogel stumbled going around second base and was thrown out to end the threat.
That mistake proved costly when the Vaqueros (1-1) moved ahead to stay in the bottom of the inning. Logan Freeman yielded a leadoff walk to Christian Sepulveda. Three batters later, Serven delivered again, legging out an infield single to drive home Sepulveda with what amounted to the winning run. The Bears put one runner on base in the ninth when Davion Downey worked a one-out walk, but UTRGV pitcher Derek Servantez (1-0) coaxed a flyout and a lineout from BU’s final two batters to sew up the win for the home team.
Hester, a transfer from Arkansas, had a rough debut for Baylor, giving up five hits and six runs in his inning of work. Freeman (0-1) took the loss, allowing one run in his inning of action in the eighth.
Serven was huge for the Vaqueros, going 3-for-5 in the nightcap with four RBIs, all from the fifth inning onward.
The series was a hastily scheduled affair that didn’t fully materialize until Friday, after Baylor had to cancel its original home series with Jacksonville State due to a winter storm. But it couldn’t have started much better for the Bears.
In the opening game, it took a couple of innings for the Bears to stretch their legs on the basepaths, but once they did they were off and running. Former China Spring standout Brett Cain staked the Vaqueros to an early 1-0 lead after tagging a solo home run off BU starter Blake Helton in the second inning.
The Bears started flashing their fences-clearing pop in the third. After a leadoff single from Antonio Valdez, third baseman Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo turned on starter Kevin Stevens’ offering and roped it over the right-field fence to push BU to a 2-1 lead. Baylor wasn’t done, though. McKenzie and Nevin banged out singles, and then catcher Andy Thomas laid a sweet swing on Stevens’ pitch and sent it skyward to right for a three-run homer and a 5-1 advantage.
Generally speaking, early in the season the pitchers tend to be ahead of the hitters, but Baylor’s sluggers looked plenty locked in. McKenzie, the second-year centerfielder out of Round Rock, ripped his first career round-tripper in the top of the fourth, tagging a two-out solo shot to left. And if one is good, two must be better, right? In the fifth, McKenzie added a three-run blast for his second homer of the day.
For the day, McKenzie went 6-for-11 with the two homers, four runs and five RBIs.
But McKenzie was hardly the only one in on the fun at the plate. Baylor punched 18 hits in all, as every starting position player picked up at least one. Thomas drove in five runs, as he also had a two-run double to go with his three-run jimmy jack. Jack Pineda went 3-for-6 in the two-hole. Valdez, Thomas, Tre Richardson and Chase Wehsener had two hits apiece.
Helton gave up five hits and four runs in 3.2 innings in his starting stint, walking one and striking out none. Hambleton Oliver recorded four outs in relief and picked up the win. Freshman Zac Childers yielded three runs in an inning of work to follow up Oliver, while Jacob Ashkinos hurled three scoreless innings to pick up the save.