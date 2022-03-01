 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor baseball gearing up for Houston road swing
Baylor baseball gearing up for Houston road swing

The Baylor baseball team will venture on the road for the first time this season when it faces Rice in Houston Wednesday, followed by the Shriners College Classic at Minute Maid Park.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

After a seven-game homestand to start the season, the Baylor baseball team will hit the road for the first time on Wednesday, taking on Rice at Reckling Park in Houston.

The Bears (3-4) have won three of their last four games after opening the season by losing three to Maryland. Baylor’s starting pitching was especially strong in this past weekend’s series win over then-No. 23 Duke, as Tyler Thomas, Jake Jackson and Will Rigney combined for a 0.53 ERA in 17 innings, with 15 strikeouts and five walks.

Rice (2-5) has lost both its opening series against No. 1 Texas and Lamar. The Owls are in their first season under head coach Jose Cruz Jr., a former Rice All-American who also played 12 seasons in the major leagues. He was named Rice coach last June.

Baylor will stick around in Houston after the Rice game as it prepares for the Shriners College Classic at Minute Maid Park. The Bears have games against No. 23 UCLA, No. 16 Tennessee and No. 8 LSU in that event.

