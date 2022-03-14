Baylor baseball headed to Sam Houston Tuesday

The Baylor baseball team will return to the diamond on Tuesday at Sam Houston State in Huntsville.

The Bears (9-6) took two of three games from Columbia over the weekend, culminating with a 4-3 extra-inning win on Sunday. In that one, centerfielder Jared McKenzie supplied a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th to win it. McKenzie also had an inside-the-park home run against the Lions on Saturday.

Baylor will be looking to improve to 4-0 in mid-week games. The Bears have wins over Houston Baptist, Rice and Abilene Christian.

Sam Houston (10-5, 3-0 WAC) enters this game on a six-game winning streak after sweeps of Texas Southern and Tarleton. The Bearkats are 9-2 at Don Sanders Stadium this season.

The Bearkats will send right-hander Logan Hewitt (0-1, 4.35 ERA) to the mound, while Baylor has not named a starting pitcher. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.