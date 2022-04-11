 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor baseball headed to San Marcos to face No. 16 Texas State

Baylor baseball

Jared McKenzie has been on a tear for the Bears lately, hitting .468 in his past 10 games with 12 extra-base hits, including four home runs.

 Angel Espinoza, Baylor athletics

Caught in the throes of a four-game losing slide, Baylor’s baseball team will try to help its RPI by trying to knock off No. 16 Texas State on Tuesday in San Marcos.

Baylor (16-15) is coming off an 0-4 week that included a loss at nationally ranked Dallas Baptist and a finish on the business end of a sweep at West Virginia over the weekend.

Texas State (24-9) is 1-1 against the Big 12 this year, as the Bobcats split a two-game set with Texas March 8-9.

Right-hander Henry Cone (0-0, 3.38 ERA) will get the start for Baylor against Texas State right-hander Otto Wofford (2-0, 6.75). For the Bears, Jared McKenzie is on an especially torrid tear at the plate, hitting .468 in his last 10 games.

