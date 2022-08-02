 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor baseball hires Darin Thomas as director of operations

Baylor baseball will have a new director of operations in former UTA head coach Darin Thomas. 

Former UT-Arlington head coach Darin Thomas was announced as Baylor Baseball’s new director of operations by Bears head coach Mitch Thompson on Tuesday.

“I am extremely excited to add Darin Thomas to our staff,” Thompson said. “I’ve known D.T. for nearly 30 years. He has a fantastic baseball mind with unrivaled experience in the game. He will serve our program in so many ways, knowing exactly how to do every part of this role. His love and care for the game of baseball, his prior success running a Division I program and his character are unmatched, making him a fantastic fit for our staff. We are truly blessed to have him joining us here at Baylor.”

Thomas led the Mavericks as head coach for 15 years after seven seasons as an assistant. Over his tenure he accumulated 404 career wins and three conference tournament championships in 2001, 2006 and 2012.

In his 22 total seasons in Arlington, 41 Mavs players were drafted or signed with MLB teams. Thomas also guided 59 players to all-conference selections, including 22 first-team picks, while racking up seven 30-win seasons.

“I’ve known Mitch for a long time, so I am very excited to be joining his staff at Baylor,” Thomas said. “I really appreciate the opportunity and I’m eager to help in any capacity. I couldn’t be more excited to join the Baylor Family and can’t wait to get started.”

