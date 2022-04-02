Baylor baseball holds off ETSU, 8-7, to capture series

For the second day in a row, East Tennessee State punched first. But the visiting Buccaneers couldn’t survive the flurry of retaliatory jabs that Baylor delivered thereafter.

Baylor’s baseball squad fought back for an 8-7 win over ETSU on Saturday at Baylor Ballpark, notching its fourth straight win overall and capturing the series win. The Bears will go for their first weekend sweep of the season in Sunday’s 1 p.m. finale.

This one turned out to be far closer than Baylor’s 15-1 thumper in Friday’s series opener. The Bucs (17-7) actually fought back from a three-run deficit to tie the game at 7-7 in the eighth. But the Bears (15-11) — perhaps in a sign of growing maturity — didn’t let the comeback spiral into something worse. They pushed across the winning run on a Jared McKenzie sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth.

“That’s what good teams are going to find a way to do,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “I thought we hit some balls really well early on that just got caught. We hit some balls deep to the outfield and just couldn’t find a way to benefit from some of those swings, and that’s kinda part of baseball. unfortunately. You just have to keep laying good swings on pitches and hitting balls hard.”

Kobe Andrade gave the Bears a quality start in his second appearance as BU’s new Saturday starter. The left-handed transfer from Texas A&M worked six innings, allowing five hits and three runs while fanning three batters and yielding just a single walk.

Chase Wehsener drove in four runs for the Bears in the win, bashing a three-run home run in the first to ignite his team’s scoring. Wehsener later drove in another run on a fielder’s choice grounder in the seventh.

“It feels good to come out with a victory,” Wehsener said. “We didn’t play our best today, but those games where you can just grind out a win are the ones you need over the course of the season, and every single one counts.”

Indeed, after smacking 14 hits in Friday’s blowout, Baylor was limited to just seven in Saturday’s win. The BU bullpen also failed to hold on to a lead, as ETSU tied the game with a three-run eighth off BU reliever Cam Caley. Tommy Barth had a huge game at the plate in the loss for the Bucs, going 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a home run.

But the Bears made the plays they needed to pull out the win. In the bottom of the eighth, Jack Pineda worked a leadoff walk to get things going. Pineda advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third on Kyle Nevin’s single before coming plateward on McKenzie’s well-executed sac fly.

ETSU got the tying run to third base in the ninth, as Barth doubled off BU’s Mason Marriott and moved to third on a groundout. But Marriott recovered, striking out Noah Webb for the final out. Marriott picked up the win, going to 2-0.

Nevin went 3-for-5 for the Bears with a pair of runs scored.