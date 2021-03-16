Baylor baseball holds off UTSA for ninth straight win

Eventually the Baylor baseball team will have to leave home again. For now, they’re enjoying their extended stay.

Cade Currington, Andy Thomas and Jared McKenzie all pulverized home runs as Baylor won its ninth straight game, beating UT-San Antonio, 10-8, on Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark. All nine of those wins by the Bears (11-4) have come on their own field, as they’re in the midst of a 13-game homestand.

Baylor built a 10-5 lead through five innings on its way to what appeared to be a runaway. But the Roadrunners (5-7) made things interesting, scoring once in the sixth and twice in the eighth to pull to within 10-8. Ian Bailey’s two-run blast off Logan Freeman put UTSA on the precipice of a comeback.

But Baylor’s bullpen shut the door thereafter. Luke Boyd entered for Freeman with one out in the eighth and walked a pair of batters before finally getting out of the inning. Then Boyd went 1-2-3 in the ninth for his third save of the season. Jacob Ashkinos (2-0) picked up the win for the Bears, who will be back in action Wednesday, hosting Prairie View A&M.