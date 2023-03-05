If there's one thing the Baylor baseball team has been made aware of after 12 games, it's that no lead is safe.

After getting ahead early with six runs in the first two innings and then losing the lead when Youngstown State tied it up 7-7 in the seventh, the Bears held on to get the 9-7 win and split the four-game series with the Penguins on Sunday.

“I thought today was a good ballgame,” said Baylor head coach Mitch Thompson. “We pieced together that game on the mound pretty well, and we were down the line with our guys and had to piece together a bullpen. Guys were getting opportunities that haven't had many and I think there were several of them that came through big.”

Freshman left-hander Ethan Calder was one of those who delivered amid some bumps. Coming into a tough situation in the sixth inning with the bases loaded on three straight walks by Adam Muirhead, Calder limited the damage to two runs by Youngstown (3-9) with a fielder's-choice single, a flyout to center and a popup to first. The Austin native stuck around in the seventh, giving up one run on a hit-by-pitch and a double. But he escaped the inning with three strikeouts, earning his first career win.

Where the pitching matchups went awry on Saturday night, they paid off on Sunday.

BU sophomore righty Gabe Craig took the mound with one out in the eighth to face the Penguins' No. 3 and No. 4 hitters. Craig worked up a full count against third baseman Braeden O'Shaughnessy and struck him out looking. Then Craig faced another full count against first baseman Steven D'Eusanio before getting the swing and miss to bring the Bears (4-8) back to the plate.

Thompson and pitching coach James Leverton made the choice to pull Craig and send junior right-hander Grant Golomb to the hill to close the ninth. The Southlake Carroll product started the inning with a walk but scratched it off with a flyout before sending the final two batters swinging back to the dugout, earning the first save of his career.

“Gabe's got a pitch that's a real weapon and so he works pretty well against those two right-handers,” Thompson explained. “Grant's got a pitch that's a real weapon and it works pretty good against left-handers. We're just trying to make the matchups and that's what it's about. We're learning.”

Golomb, who hasn't usually found himself in a save situation, said he was happy to get the call out of the pen.

“It was actually a really cool thing because I'm really used to coming in earlier in the game,” Golomb said. “I think that was something I've gotten pretty comfortable with. But you know, I've gotten really fortunate to watch these older guys before me, like my freshman year it was Luke Boyd. And, you know, that dude was just nails.

“Watching his mentality especially as a freshman — I didn't play a lick, which is probably a good thing, I wasn't very good — but just watching those old guys go out there and just shut it down, I feel like that's something that I'm trying to teach these younger guys that we can carry with us.”

Baylor also saw a solid relief outing from junior transfer Brett Garcia, who took over in the third and struck out a career-high five batters, giving up just two hits over two innings. Junior outfielder/pitcher Kobe Andrade started the game, allowing three runs, all earned, on five hits. He remained in the lineup as the designated hitter following the second inning, going 2-for-4 with two runs, including a leadoff double in the eighth that came in for the Bears' final run.

Freshman infielder Kolby Branch led Baylor at the plate, going 3-for-5 with three runs while leftfielder Hunter Simmons went 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs. Rightfielder Cole Posey added two RBIs and a hit.

Younsgstown State started the game with a run in the first. The Bears answered with a four-spot in the bottom of the inning. YSU cut the lead to one with a pair of runs in the third but Baylor tacked on two runs in the bottom half of the inning, then scored another in the fourth for the three-run advantage. The Penguins scored four over the next three innings to erase the deficit.

Baylor got the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh. Third baseman Hunter Teplanszky doubled to lead off then reached third on a groundout before scoring on a push bunt single by centerfielder Caleb Bergman.

Branch said that the Bears are trying to keep their approach the same and working on the little things in order to get some consistency going.

“We're pretty good at starting off with a run or two and then we fall off,” Branch said. “We need to start making the big inning happen. ... We need to get some hits going and make sure we're our at-bats are quality all the time.”

The Bears will be back in action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Dallas Baptist at Baylor Ballpark.