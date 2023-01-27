Baylor baseball hoping to exceed low expectations in 2023

People don’t know what they don’t know and there’s still a lot to know about Baylor baseball in 2023.

The Bears kicked off their first official practice of the year on Friday, the first of the Mitch Thompson era, and as the season draws near there are still a lot of questions surrounding the squad.

One thing’s for sure, after being picked to finish last in the Big 12, the only way for the Bears to go is up. According to Thompson, the Bears will either meet expectations, or if everything goes as hoped, exceed them.

“Well, here's what I'd say, I do care what people pick us. It puts a chip on my shoulder, I'll just be honest with you,” Thompson said. “I don't like being picked where we're picked, and I don't ever want to be picked there again. But at the same time, I get it. It is what it is, and we can either look at it and go, ‘Oh boy.’ Or we can freaking take it as a challenge and I'm taking it as a challenge.”

One of the challenges Baylor will look to figure out is in the lineup. The Bears return just two home runs from the 2021 season, both coming off the bat of sophomore infielder Casen Neumann, who hit .292 in 72 at-bats as a freshman. But the Tomball native assured there will be plenty of new guys looking to produce.

“We have a lot of underdogs,” Neumann said. “A couple of freshmen that have definitely proved to be here. We have a lot of transfers from JUCO, so they've really stepped up too and we only have a couple guys from last year that are still around too, but I would say overall, everybody's doing a pretty good job of the offense.”

There may be considerably less worry in terms of pitching as Thompson has noted it is where the Bears’ strengths currently lie. Baylor will have several returners on the mound as well as transfers and freshmen who made an impact in the fall.

Thompson noted his impressions of guys like Mason Marriott and Cole Stasio as well as some other familiar and fresh arms.

“The experience on our club is on the pitching staff,” Thompson said. “Not everybody's had great careers up to this point, but I think guys are improving. Guys are working hard. I think that they like the culture, they love each other and so it's going be fun to watch them compete this year.”

Regardless of what happens on the field, Thompson and his staff are just as concerned in continuing to build the culture of the program into a family and giving fans a reason to pack the ballpark.

For many of the players that remained following the coaching change, Thompson’s honesty and straightforward nature has made the transition easy.

“I mean, you can kind of feel just the buzz around him,” Stasio said. “Everybody just loves him and the guy that you guys see is the guy he is on the field. So, it's every day he brings energy, and it helps the team want to keep pushing harder when you know he's given his full effort.

"He's talked about the fans how it used to be packed out all the time and he's told us about the season tickets have been sold this year. We're excited to have this place packed out and put on show for sure.”

Things aren’t just changing for Baylor baseball, but for the college game as a whole. The NCAA announced the addition of a third paid assistant earlier this month, a motion that has been on the discussion table for several years.

“I think it's something that's way overdue,” Thompson said. “I think college baseball is the sport that has less coaches per player than any other sport in the game across the board. And I think our student athletes deserve it.”

For Baylor, the announcement could mean adding current volunteer assistant coach Jim Blair as a full-time employee. A former player for the Bears from 1996-98, Blair joined Thompson’s staff after 21 years of coaching at both the college and high school levels.

“I'm hopeful that it'll mean that the Coach Blair gets put on a full-time contract,” Thompson said. “We're waiting to talk with our administration, and they're going through the process. I have great, great trust in them and their decision making. We're going to go through that. I mean, Jim is a great coach, and I don't have to look for where I'm going. I know where I'm going for that full time position. If I get it, I'm filling it with Jim Blair and that's it.”

Baylor baseball will open its season against Central Michigan at 3 p.m. on Feb. 17 at Baylor Ballpark.