Baylor baseball hosts Prairie View Tuesday

In its last outing before a break for final exams, the Baylor baseball team will host Prairie View A&M on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Baylor Ballpark.

The Bears (26-13 overall, 7-8 Big 12) took two of three from then-No. 10 Texas Tech over the weekend. It was the third straight Big 12 series win for Baylor and the first in Lubbock since 2010.

Prairie View A&M (10-14 overall, 10-6 SWAC) will be facing the Bears for the second time this season. Baylor also defeated the Panthers, 12-2, in Waco on March 17. Baylor has won all 11 all-time meetings between the programs.

Freshman left-hander Cam Caley (0-1, 6.11 ERA) will draw the starting assignment for the Bears, while Prairie View hasn’t named a starter.