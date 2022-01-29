Baylor baseball keeping forward-thinking mindset as season approaches

You can’t successfully move forward if you’re constantly looking in the rear-view mirror.
Baylor baseball coach Steve Rodriguez said his team “deserves to be dealt with in a today basis,” rather than perpetually looking back over their shoulders at 2021. But if the Bears need any kind of fire as they prepare for the upcoming 2022 campaign, finishing as the NCAA’s No. 65 team certainly should act as flammable kindling.
“I hope they are motivated,” Rodriguez said. “For me, as a coach, I just view it as, those are circumstances that we don’t have a lot of control over. And that’s what’s hard. As a coach, you want to have a lot of things in control. But, you kind of look at it, and it’s very frustrating, it’s hard, it’s disappointing. But at the same time, you can use it as motivation for everything we’re doing right now.”
Just to recap: Baylor tallied a 31-20 record last season, including an 11-13 mark in the Big 12. But the Bears endured several COVID-related absences at the end of the season, headed up by staff ace Tyler Thomas. That led to a rough stretch where they dropped six of their final eight games, a stumble that kept Baylor just out of the NCAA tournament field, as it was classified by the selection committee as the first team out.
“It hurt. It’s wasn’t anything that this program was used to,” said third-year sophomore infielder Tre Richardson. “This program is usually winning, making it to regionals. So, last year, not making it, one, hurt. But seeing how close we were to not making it, that was the part that stung the most, because this program is winning and we were one of the years that didn’t win. I think having all the returners come back and knowing that, ‘OK, we didn’t make it last year,’ it just makes us more hungry.”
Not sure the Bears will need to do any exercises to strengthen their core, because they’re plenty firm up the middle. Richardson, at second base, and junior shortstop Jack Pineda comprise a splendid double-play combo, while sophomore centerfielder Jared McKenzie owns a .389 batting average in 67 career games as well as a slew of preseason All-America plaudits.
On the mound, Tyler Thomas returns to try to take care of some unfinished business. The fifth-year senior left-hander is coming off the best year of his career, with a 5-2 record and 2.49 ERA in 11 starts, while striking out 66 batters in 65 innings.
It may have felt like catcher Andy Thomas had been around since the second Bush Administration, but that was only half right. At any rate, the veteran catcher has departed, creating an opportunity for the likes of sophomores Cade Currington (.304, 12 RBIs in 2021) and Nicolas Balsano, senior grad transfer Ian Groves from Tarleton State, sophomore transfer Harrison Caley from Abilene Christian, and freshman Cort Castle, the 2021 Super Centex Player of the Year from Midway.
Asked to identify which of his younger players might emerge as roster regulars, Rodriguez hedged his bets.
“It is absolutely too early,” Rodriguez said. “But, as a coach, you’re kind of like, ‘OK, this guy has a chance to do that. This guy has a chance to do that.’ And as you’re playing intrasquads, it’s really hard to kind of get a gauge of that. Because you either pitch really well or you hit really well. Either way, a coach walks away really upset.
“If one does well, then the other one doesn’t. But, for me, I have a couple ideas about guys who I think can really surprise a lot of people. And I hope they do.”
As for the returners, other key players for Baylor include infielder/outfielder Kyle Nevin (.275, 22 RBIs), infielder Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo (.291, 25 RBIs), first baseman Chase Wehsener (.255, four home runs), and pitcher Blake Helton (4-3, 3.44 ERA).
Baylor opened practice Friday, and will have three weeks to prepare for the season-opening series against Maryland, Feb. 18-20 at home. The Bears are eagerly looking forward to that series — not so much because it’s about removing a chip from their shoulders as it is about just a chance to play baseball again.
“I’m 5-8. There’s always a chip on my shoulder,” Rodriguez said. “I tell people, every year is like a new year. What happened last year, that happened. I can bring chips back from 15 years ago, if I really wanted to. But we need to focus on right now.”