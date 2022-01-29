Baylor baseball keeping forward-thinking mindset as season approaches

You can’t successfully move forward if you’re constantly looking in the rear-view mirror.

Baylor baseball coach Steve Rodriguez said his team “deserves to be dealt with in a today basis,” rather than perpetually looking back over their shoulders at 2021. But if the Bears need any kind of fire as they prepare for the upcoming 2022 campaign, finishing as the NCAA’s No. 65 team certainly should act as flammable kindling.

“I hope they are motivated,” Rodriguez said. “For me, as a coach, I just view it as, those are circumstances that we don’t have a lot of control over. And that’s what’s hard. As a coach, you want to have a lot of things in control. But, you kind of look at it, and it’s very frustrating, it’s hard, it’s disappointing. But at the same time, you can use it as motivation for everything we’re doing right now.”

Just to recap: Baylor tallied a 31-20 record last season, including an 11-13 mark in the Big 12. But the Bears endured several COVID-related absences at the end of the season, headed up by staff ace Tyler Thomas. That led to a rough stretch where they dropped six of their final eight games, a stumble that kept Baylor just out of the NCAA tournament field, as it was classified by the selection committee as the first team out.