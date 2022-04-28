Baylor baseball licking its wounds in more ways than one

Even after pitching a couple of hours of batting practice in a home run derby for the Baylor student body on Wednesday night, BU baseball coach Steve Rodriguez didn’t experience any soreness on Thursday.

“Nah, I’m good,” he said. “For me, it was a lot of fun.”

Of course, Rodriguez may be one of the few guys in a Baylor uniform who isn’t licking his wounds.

As the losses have mounted for Baylor (21-20 overall, 4-11 Big 12) here late in the season, so too have the injuries. Those things often are intrinsically linked anyway. It certainly didn’t help last weekend when two of the Bears’ starting pitchers, Will Rigney and Tyler Thomas, succumbed to arm ailments and combined for just two innings of work.

Baylor announced this week that Thomas would miss the rest of the year as he plans Tommy John surgery on his elbow. Rodriguez declared Rigney as “TBA” to return this season with his own injury as the team awaits further test results, but the sophomore right-hander won’t pitch this weekend against No. 15 Texas Tech. The team’s normal starting first baseman Chase Wehsener is out after breaking his hand when a pitch struck it against the Longhorns, and Rodriguez mentioned that a couple of other players will miss time due to illness.

Ouch, man.

“It’s definitely not how we drew it up at the beginning and not down the stretch here,” Rodriguez said. “It’s like I told our guys — you come to a place like this and a conference like this, into a Power 5 conference for experience and opportunity. Well, now you’ve got it.”

For the players still in the lineup, it’s been frustrating to watch several of their teammates suffer injuries and head to the sidelines. But they said that they can’t start feeling sorry for themselves, because such bad breaks are just part of the game.

“It’s not easy. But we still have games to play,” said second baseman Tre Richardson. “We still have a lot to get done. And with that being said, I mean, it sucks, but we can’t stop and feel sorry for ourselves now, especially not at this point of the year.”

Baylor faces long odds for returning to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019, even with three Big 12 series and a conference tournament still to play. Texas pushed the Bears even deeper into a hole with last weekend’s sweep in Austin in which the Longhorns outscored BU, 46-9. Nevertheless, the Bears don’t intend to just roll over and die. That’s not in their makeup.

The team’s persistent pluck showed up in an 8-7 win over Incarnate Word on Tuesday. In that one, Baylor fell behind 7-2 following a sixth-inning grand slam by the Cardinals. The Bears kept hacking away, and ultimately rallied to win on Jack Pineda’s bases-clearing, three-run double in the eighth.

“A lot of teams could have just rolled over after that grand slam was hit, but just understanding … we just really thought to ourselves that we weren’t out of this game at a single point,” Richardson said.

If the Bears are going to upset the Red Raiders (29-15, 9-6) and take a series win, they’re going to need to muster that same level of gumption. Texas Tech boasts a powerful team in more ways than one. Tech ranks second in the Big 12 to Texas in both team batting average (.300) and home runs (63), so it’s perfectly capable of putting plenty of pressure on an opposing staff. Beyond that, even though the Red Raiders enter this series with a less-than-overwhelming 5.10 team ERA, they still feature several power arms. Tech is second in the Big 12 to Oklahoma State in strikeouts thrown at 433 to the Cowboys’ 459.

Rodriguez will be relying on a few different guys in new spots this weekend, including the return of pitcher Blake Helton from injury for the first time since the opening series of the season. Coach Rod knows there will be times over the course of the weekend where things might go sideways, but it’s in those moments where he wants his players to embrace the gift of temporary amnesia.

“I tell you what, when they came out against Incarnate Word, it was really good to see our offense kind of kick in and go, ‘Hey, we’re the same offense, regardless,’” Rodriguez said. “That’s a really good sign that they have a really short memory. And they have to continue to do that, but continue to get better.”

Added Richardson, “I think that’s the real big thing about this sport is you have to be able to turn the page. Being able to turn the page and just understand that whatever happened in Austin, we can’t really change that and just have to come out and it’s a new day and a new week. So being able to start the week 1-0 especially against Tech coming in this weekend, that’s really big.”

Bear Facts

With Rigney and Thomas out for the Bears, here are the pitching matchups for the weekend: Friday — BU RHP Jake Jackson (3-3, 8.92) vs. Tech RHP Andrew Morris (5-0, 3.70); Saturday — BU LHP Kobe Andrade (3-2, 4.50) vs. Tech RHP Brandon Birdsell (6-2, 2.17); Sunday — BU RHP Blake Helton (0-1, 5.40) vs. TBD for Tech. … Baylor will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of its 2012 Big 12 championship squad on Saturday that won 24 straight games at one point, including an 18-0 run to open the Big 12. That team used a “Feed the Beaver!” rallying cry, and the first 500 fans through the gates Saturday will receive a free stuffed beaver toy.

