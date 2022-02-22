Baylor baseball notches first win against HBU

Tre Richardson blasted a two-run homer as Baylor rolled to a 6-2 win over Houston Baptist on Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark for its first win of the season.

After opening the season with three losses to Maryland over the weekend, the Bears unloaded their bullpen as six pitchers scattered six hits and five walks.

Kobe Andrade (1-0) worked the first two innings as he allowed three hits and no runs to pick up the win.

Kyle Nevin hit a run-scoring single for Baylor in the first inning and recorded a sacrifice fly in the third to score Jack Pineda. Richardson hit his two-run homer in the fifth.

After HBU (0-4) scored a pair of seventh-inning runs, Baylor answered with two in the bottom of the inning as Chase Wehsener hit a run-scoring single.

