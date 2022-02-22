 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor baseball notches first win against HBU
0 Comments

Baylor baseball notches first win against HBU

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tre Richardson blasted a two-run homer as Baylor rolled to a 6-2 win over Houston Baptist on Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark for its first win of the season.

After opening the season with three losses to Maryland over the weekend, the Bears unloaded their bullpen as six pitchers scattered six hits and five walks.

Kobe Andrade (1-0) worked the first two innings as he allowed three hits and no runs to pick up the win.

Kyle Nevin hit a run-scoring single for Baylor in the first inning and recorded a sacrifice fly in the third to score Jack Pineda. Richardson hit his two-run homer in the fifth.

After HBU (0-4) scored a pair of seventh-inning runs, Baylor answered with two in the bottom of the inning as Chase Wehsener hit a run-scoring single.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown unloads on Tom Brady, Bruce Arians in social media post

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert