Baylor baseball opens home slate vs. Sam Houston
Baylor’s baseball team will play its first home game in 356 days when it faces Sam Houston State at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark.

The Bears (2-4) will turn the starting pitching assignment over to Logan Freeman (0-1, 6.75 ERA), while the Bearkats will counter with Dominic Robinson (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Freshman centerfielder Jared McKenzie is hitting .406 with four home runs in the Bears’ first six games.

Sam Houston State (1-3) lost two of three games to UT-San Antonio last weekend.

