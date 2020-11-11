 Skip to main content
Baylor baseball picks up 8-member group
Baylor baseball picks up 8-member group

Baylor baseball signed eight players on Wednesday’s opening day of the fall signing period, including seven high school players and one junior college player. All come from Texas.

The group includes Midway catcher Cort Castle, who hit .314 for the Panthers in the shortened 2020 season. The other signees are Buda Hays infielder Chance Baker, Midland Christian infielder Cory Grebeck, The Woodlands pitcher Cody Howard, Tomball pitcher/infielder Mason Marriott, Tomball infielder/outfielder/pitcher Casen Neumann, Prosper infielder Chase Pendlye, and Friendswood pitcher Bradley Wilcott.

