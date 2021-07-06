Baylor baseball picks up JUCO transfer

Baylor baseball has added another transfer in the person of pitcher Brett Garcia.
Garcia comes to the Bears via Cypress (Calif.) College. He made seven appearances for the Chargers, striking out 39 in 32.2 innings while recording a 4.41 ERA. He is a native of La Mirada, California, and started out his career at UC Irvine in 2019. He made two appearances that year before redshirting.
Garcia becomes the third transfer Baylor has added this offseason, joining Matt Voelker from Loyola Marymount and Nevada’s Jake Jackson.
